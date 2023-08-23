Sign up
Photo 2257
Old Barn
Staying with my sister in West Yorkshire. Taken from Baildon Moor, this old barn stood out between fields of recently mown silage grass.
23rd August 2023
23rd Aug 23
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 70D
Taken
23rd August 2023 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful scene
August 23rd, 2023
