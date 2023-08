AirBnB?

We saw these swallows while in Yorkshire. The following day we followed the same route, but no swallows to be seen. We chatted to the local farmer, who said that the swallows had been very lively on the day that we saw them, but had gone by the next morning - he thought that they must be passing through from further north, stopping for a day and a night before heading south on their Autumn journey to Africa.