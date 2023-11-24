Mud-free

We had a family birthday celebration today - an Aunt's 90th. The dogs were invited (in fact I think that we wouldn't have been allowed across the threshold if we hadn't had them with us), and so we decided to walk them close to her home. The Great Central Way is just a couple of streets away, a disused railway running from north to south Leicester city boundaries (and beyond) and passing close to the city centre. It is a very pleasant walking and cycling route, and apart from the city centre portion, it has a rural feel, with the urban landscape hidden behind trees, shrubs and undergrowth. It is obviously popular with residents and commuters (I used to cycle along it when commuting to work), and we were able to practice dog training, making them wait, recalling them or keeping them close when we met or were passed by walkers, dogs and cyclists. Thanks to the surfaced path we were able arrive at my Aunt's with two clean, but well exercised, pooches.