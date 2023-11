Moonshot

It is that time of the year when we have lunch, settle down to do something that is not particularly involved, and suddenly realise that if we don't take the dogs out for their afternoon walk forthwith, then it will be dark by the time that we get home. So far it has never been completely dark when we get home, but as this shot shows, taken while we were still two fields away from home, it has been pretty close on some days.