Spotlit Oak

On a clear evening, if we get the timing right for our afternoon dog walk, the sun is low, but hasn't quite descended behind the trees at the end of the "sheep field", and golden light floods from the west along the shallow valley behind our home. As we descend the field track to the sheep field we an see the last of the light illuminating the trees in the field that rises on other side of the valley. I had to increase my pace to get a shot of this tree before the glowing foliage disappeared into shadow.