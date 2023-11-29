Previous
Not quite mud avoidance by shepherdman
Not quite mud avoidance

This morning was frosty and we looked forward to walking on top of, rather than through, frozen mud. The narrow track from The Hill that hugs the quarry edge may have been frozen at first light, but was already muddy, probably thanks to earlier dog walkers, and maybe because adjacent bushes provide some frost protection. It was a relief, as we continued to follow the track up above the quarry, that the muddy ascent was still solid, and the higher grassy track was firm and frosty. The dogs still meeded a good wash when we got home
Shepherdman

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture
November 29th, 2023  
