Well Worn Path

Another image from yesterdays frosty walk. This track following the quarry edge was pleasantly grassy for years, even in winter, but during Covid lockdown the walks around this area was discovered by folk from further afield, looking for somewhere different for their daily excercise. It remains quite busy at weekends, and the grass has never grown back. We cant complain - we realise that we are lucky to have these walks on our doorstep.