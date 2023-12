Bracken

I seem to have a current theme of local footpaths, in this case the frosty bracken-bordered path down to the village (and our route to the pub!) Bracken grows along the highways and byways around Croft Hill, where thin soil overlays granite. Along the roadside the bracken is cut on bends to improve visiblity, and then again in autumn, just to control spread into fields and ditches. Along the local footpaths the bracken is allowed to spread, but regular use of paths seems to keep it in its place.