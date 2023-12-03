Previous
IMG_0235 by shepherdman
Photo 2274

IMG_0235

We've had some misty frosty mornings over the last few days. Mist hangs around in the quarry on a cold morning, with Croft Hll rising above in morning sunshine. Over 20 years ago the company that operated the quarry at the time applied for planning consent to quarry the Hill, blasting away a local landmark, but there was so much local oposition that the application was withdrawn. The Hill is now fully accessible to the public, and it is unlikely that the current quarrying company would consider such an application again.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
623% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Helene ace
so pretty. fav
December 3rd, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So dramatic!
December 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise