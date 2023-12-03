IMG_0235

We've had some misty frosty mornings over the last few days. Mist hangs around in the quarry on a cold morning, with Croft Hll rising above in morning sunshine. Over 20 years ago the company that operated the quarry at the time applied for planning consent to quarry the Hill, blasting away a local landmark, but there was so much local oposition that the application was withdrawn. The Hill is now fully accessible to the public, and it is unlikely that the current quarrying company would consider such an application again.