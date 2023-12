Despite being retired, I was invited back to my office Christmas meal.After the event I had a few minutes to spare while waiting for @shepherdmanswife , who kindly picked me up, and naturally looked around for something to photograph. Here we have The Guildhall (built 1390) and Leicester Cathedral, where Richard III remains are interred. No doubt I would have included the top of the Cathedral spire had it not been for the post-Christmas-meal refreshments.