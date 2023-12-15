Previous
Marching Westwards by shepherdman
Marching Westwards

Colourful sunset this evening. A line of pylons marches to the west of the footpath that I was following from the river up towards our Lane.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely sky
December 15th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Great colors
December 15th, 2023  
