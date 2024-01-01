Previous
Rock Solid Retrievers by shepherdman
Photo 2285

Rock Solid Retrievers

A New Year Day walk with friends and their dogs. The Flatcoats are theirs, and the Golden Retrievers, Ellie and Sam, are ours.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
626% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
Fabulous looking group!!
January 1st, 2024  
Steve Chappell ace
Great group portrait of them
January 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise