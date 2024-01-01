Sign up
Previous
Photo 2285
Rock Solid Retrievers
A New Year Day walk with friends and their dogs. The Flatcoats are theirs, and the Golden Retrievers, Ellie and Sam, are ours.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
2
1
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
2285
photos
124
followers
90
following
Linda Godwin
Fabulous looking group!!
January 1st, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Great group portrait of them
January 1st, 2024
