Photo 2286
Hazel catkins
Not quite a sign of spring (there is still of lot of Winter to come...), but at least a sign that the Winter Solstice has passed, and the days are lengthening.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
Shepherdman
@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
haskar
ace
Lovely close up.
January 6th, 2024
