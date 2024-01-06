Previous
Hazel catkins by shepherdman
Hazel catkins

Not quite a sign of spring (there is still of lot of Winter to come...), but at least a sign that the Winter Solstice has passed, and the days are lengthening.
Shepherdman

@shepherdman
We live on a country lane in South Leicestershire in the UK Midlands, and most of my photos are taken on my daily dog...
haskar ace
Lovely close up.
January 6th, 2024  
