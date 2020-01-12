Sign up
Photo 2116
great tit
I was walking through the woods on Burbage Common with the dogs and noticed a log that had been covered in bird seed. So nice of whoever it was to feed these little birds
12th January 2020
12th Jan 20
Shepherdman's Wife
@shepherdmanswife
Richard Lewis
Only ever seen a Great Tit once in Shetland.
January 12th, 2020
