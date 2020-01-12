Previous
great tit by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2116

great tit

I was walking through the woods on Burbage Common with the dogs and noticed a log that had been covered in bird seed. So nice of whoever it was to feed these little birds
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Shepherdman's Wife

Photo Details

Richard Lewis ace
Only ever seen a Great Tit once in Shetland.
January 12th, 2020  
