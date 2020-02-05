Previous
The Chase by shepherdmanswife
The Chase

Alfie the Australian Labradoodle and Ellie our Golden Retriever pup.
I think that Alfie's left rear leg looks really odd as if I'd done a bad composite but it's not. This is straight out of the camera!
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos.
gloria jones ace
Super action shot
February 5th, 2020  
Brigette ace
such joy!!
February 5th, 2020  
Mallory ace
What a fantastic capture! Love it.
February 5th, 2020  
