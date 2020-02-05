Sign up
Photo 2135
The Chase
Alfie the Australian Labradoodle and Ellie our Golden Retriever pup.
I think that Alfie's left rear leg looks really odd as if I'd done a bad composite but it's not. This is straight out of the camera!
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
gloria jones
ace
Super action shot
February 5th, 2020
Brigette
ace
such joy!!
February 5th, 2020
Mallory
ace
What a fantastic capture! Love it.
February 5th, 2020
