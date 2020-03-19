Previous
bunny in her rock burrow by shepherdmanswife
bunny in her rock burrow

There's a pile of gravel type stuff at the quarry that the rabbits have burrowed into and made home. This is one of them
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
Monica
So cute!
March 19th, 2020  
