Buzzard (US Hawk) by shepherdmanswife
Buzzard (US Hawk)

taken from above as he flew past the hill I was standing on. Nice to capture the top side for a change!
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
