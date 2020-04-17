Previous
Blossom eating Squirrel! by shepherdmanswife
Blossom eating Squirrel!

seems like a strange activity. I've seen birds peck the blossom off the tree but not Squirrels!
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
Shepherdman's Wife
kali ace
there are lots of flowers considered edible for humans, they are probably delicious!
April 17th, 2020  
Steve Jacob
They do like them when they first come out. I would guess they are full of nectar. fav
April 17th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Little rascal!
April 17th, 2020  
