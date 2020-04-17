Sign up
Photo 2194
Blossom eating Squirrel!
seems like a strange activity. I've seen birds peck the blossom off the tree but not Squirrels!
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
kali
ace
there are lots of flowers considered edible for humans, they are probably delicious!
April 17th, 2020
Steve Jacob
They do like them when they first come out. I would guess they are full of nectar. fav
April 17th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Little rascal!
April 17th, 2020
