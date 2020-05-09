Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2216
Robin on the wing
9th May 2020
9th May 20
2
1
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3151
photos
441
followers
32
following
607% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
7th May 2020 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
Had to look up close for this one! I hope and am sure she/he didn't bang into this trunk!
May 9th, 2020
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@maggiemae
no he didn't haha
May 9th, 2020
