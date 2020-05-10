Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2217
Robin
now that I've broken my ankle I am confined to my house and garden. No more dog walks with my camera. So here's another Robin.
10th May 2020
10th May 20
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3152
photos
443
followers
32
following
607% complete
View this month »
2210
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
Latest from all albums
741
2211
2212
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Rob Z
ace
I'm so sorry to hear about your broken ankle. It's lucky that you still have these lovely little fellows in your garden to keep you busy. :)
May 10th, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
I love this
May 10th, 2020
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@robz
yes so true. It could be a lot worse.
May 10th, 2020
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@joansmor
thank you Joan
May 10th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close