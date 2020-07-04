Previous
Next
wasp nest by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2272

wasp nest

This nest was found in our bike shed. When we opened the door, part of the nest was stuck to the door so ripped it open. This is fascinating as you can see the grubs in their cells being attended to by the wasps
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monique ace
Amazing shot, especially the wasp looking out over the edge and the larvae 👍
July 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise