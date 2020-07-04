Sign up
Photo 2272
wasp nest
This nest was found in our bike shed. When we opened the door, part of the nest was stuck to the door so ripped it open. This is fascinating as you can see the grubs in their cells being attended to by the wasps
4th July 2020
4th Jul 20
1
2
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
3210
photos
448
followers
32
following
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
Monique
ace
Amazing shot, especially the wasp looking out over the edge and the larvae 👍
July 4th, 2020
