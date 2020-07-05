Sign up
Photo 2273
Inside the Wasp Nest
which we accidentally tore open when we opened the bike shed as they had built it across the door and roof inside.
So fascinating to see the symmetry of the cells and the different stages of the eggs to grubs.
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
