Previous
Next
Inside the Wasp Nest by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2273

Inside the Wasp Nest

which we accidentally tore open when we opened the bike shed as they had built it across the door and roof inside.
So fascinating to see the symmetry of the cells and the different stages of the eggs to grubs.
5th July 2020 5th Jul 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
622% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise