Previous
Next
What's the weather like today? by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2283

What's the weather like today?

This puffin was having a look at the edge off his burrow in the side of the cliff at Bempton yesterday.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
625% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
How cute is that puffin?
July 15th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Gorgeous! Haven’t been to Bempton for a while now - love it there. Always wonderful to see the gannets flying and to see a puffin - a definite bonus!
July 15th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
FAVtastic :)
July 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise