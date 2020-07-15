Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2283
What's the weather like today?
This puffin was having a look at the edge off his burrow in the side of the cliff at Bempton yesterday.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
3
4
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3222
photos
450
followers
35
following
625% complete
View this month »
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
14th July 2020 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
How cute is that puffin?
July 15th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous! Haven’t been to Bempton for a while now - love it there. Always wonderful to see the gannets flying and to see a puffin - a definite bonus!
July 15th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
FAVtastic :)
July 15th, 2020
