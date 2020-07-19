Previous
Next
Barn Owl by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2287

Barn Owl

we sat in a field for a couple of hours with a flask of coffee just waiting for him to appear, and here he is...
19th July 2020 19th Jul 20

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
626% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beau ace
Wow... amazing capture
July 18th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Terrific capture.
July 18th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
That is awesome. It looks ready to pounce.
July 18th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Outstanding capture! Love owls! May I pin this FAV?
July 18th, 2020  
Pam Knowler ace
Fabulous capture! Well worth the wait!
July 18th, 2020  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@marlboromaam yes you can
July 18th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Are you the owl whisperer? great shot!
July 18th, 2020  
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful shot. Great patience to wait on him.
July 18th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
@shepherdmanswife Thank you - pinned!
July 18th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise