Photo 2287
Barn Owl
we sat in a field for a couple of hours with a flask of coffee just waiting for him to appear, and here he is...
19th July 2020
19th Jul 20
9
8
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3228
photos
451
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
9
Fav's
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Beau
ace
Wow... amazing capture
July 18th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Terrific capture.
July 18th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
That is awesome. It looks ready to pounce.
July 18th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Outstanding capture! Love owls! May I pin this FAV?
July 18th, 2020
Pam Knowler
ace
Fabulous capture! Well worth the wait!
July 18th, 2020
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@marlboromaam
yes you can
July 18th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Are you the owl whisperer? great shot!
July 18th, 2020
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful shot. Great patience to wait on him.
July 18th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
@shepherdmanswife
Thank you - pinned!
July 18th, 2020
