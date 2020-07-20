Sign up
Photo 2288
Gannet and Chick
taken at Bempton Cliffs
20th July 2020
20th Jul 20
4
4
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3232
photos
451
followers
35
following
626% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Steve Jacob
ace
Did you clime the rocks to get this lovely capture?
July 20th, 2020
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@stevejacob
you must be joking!
July 20th, 2020
Dianne
A great image. Apart from their big feet, the adults are elegant.
July 20th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
You've already got on the TT - do you want another? fav
July 20th, 2020
