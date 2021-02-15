Sign up
Photo 2496
Life on a Brick
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
7
7
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3502
photos
452
followers
46
following
683% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Pam Knowler
ace
WOW so beautiful!!
February 15th, 2021
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@pamknowler
and you wouldn't even notice it unless you got your macro lens out! I love moss
February 15th, 2021
Clare Gadsby
ace
i love moss also chantal. this is stunning!
February 15th, 2021
Kate
ace
Outstanding
February 15th, 2021
Fr1da
So beautiful !
February 15th, 2021
KV
ace
Magical.
February 15th, 2021
Stefan
Great colors and details 😊
February 15th, 2021
