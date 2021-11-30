Previous
Blue Tit in my garden by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2764

Blue Tit in my garden

It was so nice when the snow was here!
30th November 2021 30th Nov 21

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
kali ace
very lovely
November 30th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweetie - super shot ! fav
November 30th, 2021  
haskar ace
Lovely capture.
November 30th, 2021  
