Previous
Next
Sam 4 months old by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2811

Sam 4 months old

He is so adorable but can be naughty too. I keep finding things on his bed like my shoes, tea towel, rubber gloves etc. At least he doesn't chew them!
18th March 2022 18th Mar 22

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
770% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab photo
March 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise