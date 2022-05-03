Sign up
Photo 2824
Loch Garten
The reflections were magical
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
1
1
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3873
photos
416
followers
46
following
773% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
1st May 2022 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Beautiful reflections
\
May 3rd, 2022
