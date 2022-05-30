Previous
Pied Wagtail by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2850

Pied Wagtail

feeding its chick. Took this through my kitchen window. Luckily my camera was on the table ready to shoot albeit on a wrong setting!
30th May 2022

Shepherdman's Wife

shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
