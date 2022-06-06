Previous
Nest building by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2857

Nest building

It amazes me how these Weaver birds build their nests between a couple of thin branches. I could watch them all day!
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Shepherdman's Wife

@shepherdmanswife



Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Oh. me too! amazing how they can weave so secure and make it a strong basket. Fantastic shot !
June 6th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
great capture
June 6th, 2022  
