Photo 2857
Nest building
It amazes me how these Weaver birds build their nests between a couple of thin branches. I could watch them all day!
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
2
3
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3907
photos
414
followers
42
following
2850
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Oh. me too! amazing how they can weave so secure and make it a strong basket. Fantastic shot !
June 6th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
great capture
June 6th, 2022
