Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2858
Badger
what an experience to see 2 Badgers in daylight. Was absolutely wonderful watching them
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
6
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
3908
photos
414
followers
42
following
783% complete
View this month »
2851
2852
2853
2854
2855
2856
2857
2858
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th June 2022 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Renee Salamon
ace
Fabulous capture. As it happens I see my first ever badger in Italy late yesterday afternoon but sadly unable to get a shot from the back of the car. So very nice to see yours today
June 7th, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Good shot - be careful of night creatures roaming in daylight as they might have rabies.
June 7th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Great shot. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a badger
June 7th, 2022
Rob Z
ace
How marvellous!
June 7th, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@joansmor
I don’t think we have Rabies in the UK
June 7th, 2022
Babs
ace
What a great find. I have only ever seen a badger once in the wild in the UK
June 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close