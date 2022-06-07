Previous
Badger by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2858

Badger

what an experience to see 2 Badgers in daylight. Was absolutely wonderful watching them
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Shepherdman's Wife

Renee Salamon ace
Fabulous capture. As it happens I see my first ever badger in Italy late yesterday afternoon but sadly unable to get a shot from the back of the car. So very nice to see yours today
June 7th, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot - be careful of night creatures roaming in daylight as they might have rabies.
June 7th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Great shot. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a badger
June 7th, 2022  
Rob Z ace
How marvellous!
June 7th, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@joansmor I don’t think we have Rabies in the UK
June 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
What a great find. I have only ever seen a badger once in the wild in the UK
June 7th, 2022  
