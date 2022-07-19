Previous
Red Howler Monkey by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2897

Red Howler Monkey

Just look at the size of his neck hanging there! No wonder they can make such a lot of noise and are called Howler Monkeys! Photographed at Yorkshire Wildlife Park last week.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Shepherdman's Wife

Delwyn Barnett ace
He's a funny looking fellow! Great photo - nice bokeh.
July 19th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Oh wow, what a beauty!
July 19th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Great shot! He doesn’t look very happy
July 19th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a awesome profile shot
July 19th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 19th, 2022  
