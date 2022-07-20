Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2898
CZECHOSLOVAKIAN WOLFDOG
What a gorgeous dog. He is hired for films where wolves are required. A star indeed!
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
2
2
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Brian
ace
Cute. Great portrait.
July 20th, 2022
Pam Knowler
ace
Gorgeous!! Lovely portrait!!
July 20th, 2022
