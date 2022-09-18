Sign up
Photo 2944
Watercolour
My husbands uncle died a few weeks ago. He was an architect by trade, but also a fabulous artist. We have kept a few of his oil paintings and acrylics but I just love watercolour. So this image is inspiring me to have a go!
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
3
3
Kathy A
ace
This is a really lovely work of art
September 18th, 2022
Casablanca
ace
Good for you! I enjoy painting and have only tried watercolour. It's a medium I enjoy using. Have fun with it! This is lovely.
September 18th, 2022
Julie Duncan
ace
How nice!
September 18th, 2022
