Previous
Next
What a wonderful place to live! by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2960

What a wonderful place to live!

The little white house looks so tiny next to those mountains!
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
810% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot and landscape, it is ever so tiny.
October 30th, 2022  
Richard Lewis ace
I'd have given it a go in my youth.
October 30th, 2022  
Lesley ace
Oh how fabulous. There are certainly occasions when that is my dream.
October 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise