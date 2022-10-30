Sign up
Photo 2960
What a wonderful place to live!
The little white house looks so tiny next to those mountains!
30th October 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and landscape, it is ever so tiny.
October 30th, 2022
Richard Lewis
ace
I'd have given it a go in my youth.
October 30th, 2022
Lesley
ace
Oh how fabulous. There are certainly occasions when that is my dream.
October 30th, 2022
