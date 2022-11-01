Sign up
Photo 2962
Autumn is here!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
4
4
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
4012
photos
396
followers
41
following
811% complete
Dianne
Beautiful. Looks like a very old painting. Fav
November 1st, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
Your photography is truly art! Background and foreground so beautiful! fav
November 1st, 2022
Marloes
ace
Wowy, super gorgeous comp! Fav :))
November 1st, 2022
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@dide
@maggiemae
that was created in camera by using a 400mm lens at F6.3 so it blurred the background and foreground giving the painterly look.
November 1st, 2022
