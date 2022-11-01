Previous
Next
Autumn is here! by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2962

Autumn is here!

1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Shepherdman's Wife

ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
811% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
Beautiful. Looks like a very old painting. Fav
November 1st, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
Your photography is truly art! Background and foreground so beautiful! fav
November 1st, 2022  
Marloes ace
Wowy, super gorgeous comp! Fav :))
November 1st, 2022  
Shepherdman's Wife ace
@dide @maggiemae that was created in camera by using a 400mm lens at F6.3 so it blurred the background and foreground giving the painterly look.
November 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise