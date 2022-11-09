Sign up
Photo 2970
A lovely dog walk this evening
With
@shepherdman
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
2
5
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
4020
photos
400
followers
41
following
813% complete
View this month »
2963
2964
2965
2966
2967
2968
2969
2970
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
9th November 2022 4:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
tony gig
Fantastic focus...
November 9th, 2022
KAL
ace
Wonderful composition, focus and lighting!
November 9th, 2022
