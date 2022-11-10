Sign up
Photo 2971
Magic Mushroom
More nature on my dog walk today
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
6
3
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
@shepherdmanswife
I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
4021
photos
400
followers
41
following
813% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
10th November 2022 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
carol white
ace
Great POV and details.Fav😊
November 10th, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Wow! Amazing pov!
November 10th, 2022
Dianne
Very cool.
November 10th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Love the pov.
November 10th, 2022
Ellen Bogenschutz
ace
Great perspective, they look like umbrellas!
November 10th, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great pov
November 10th, 2022
365 Project
close