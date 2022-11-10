Previous
Magic Mushroom by shepherdmanswife
Photo 2971

Magic Mushroom

More nature on my dog walk today
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Shepherdman's Wife

I now have an on-line shop selling Greeting Cards made from my photos. so I don't have so much time now to...
carol white ace
Great POV and details.Fav😊
November 10th, 2022  
Carole Sandford ace
Wow! Amazing pov!
November 10th, 2022  
Dianne
Very cool.
November 10th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Love the pov.
November 10th, 2022  
Ellen Bogenschutz ace
Great perspective, they look like umbrellas!
November 10th, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great pov
November 10th, 2022  
