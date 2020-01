Cycling at Chincoteague

Quick trip to Chincoteague on Sunday to enjoy the gift of a warm day in the middle of January. It was a day to stop the whirlwind of entirely too much activity, and it did our souls good! We’ve been working on a DIY renovation of our kitchen since before Thanksgiving while still working and taking care of the kids. And of course, now it’s January which means W-2’s and 1099’s and year end reconciliations of books .... but we decided to stop on Sunday and just enjoy for a day ....



I’ve missed all of you! Life, please slow down!!!