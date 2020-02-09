Snow Moon

Took the kids to Chincoteague yesterday afternoon to watch the Antares rocket launch. It was aborted at the last minute, but moonrise was only 30 minutes away. So we screamed down the road in the bumper-to-bumper-5-mph traffic so we could all hit the restroom because it had been a LONG time since we left the house and we had consumed PLENTY of fancy coffee and other liquids ... Then we drove around till we found this shot of the moon rising.



Wish we had gotten to this spot about 15 minutes earlier. The surrounding landscape would have been a little more visible.