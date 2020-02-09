Previous
Snow Moon by shesnapped
Photo 668

Snow Moon

Took the kids to Chincoteague yesterday afternoon to watch the Antares rocket launch. It was aborted at the last minute, but moonrise was only 30 minutes away. So we screamed down the road in the bumper-to-bumper-5-mph traffic so we could all hit the restroom because it had been a LONG time since we left the house and we had consumed PLENTY of fancy coffee and other liquids ... Then we drove around till we found this shot of the moon rising.

Wish we had gotten to this spot about 15 minutes earlier. The surrounding landscape would have been a little more visible.
Ashley

ace
@shesnapped
April ace
Ahhhh...that beautiful orange glow in the sky and reflection. Lovely!
February 10th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful moon shot and color
February 10th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
fantastic image ashley :)
February 10th, 2020  
