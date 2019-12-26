Previous
Next
Christmas Cake by shutterbug49
Photo 387

Christmas Cake

A friend who hosted Christmas Dinner loves to decorate cakes.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
106% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
what a gorgeous cake. I bet it didn't take long to 'unwrap' it.
December 27th, 2019  
Jane Pittenger ace
What a talented chef
December 27th, 2019  
Wendy ace
I bet it was as delicious as it was beautiful!
December 27th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise