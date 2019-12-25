Sign up
Photo 386
Lights from the neighborhood
Our photo group walked the neighborhood to shoot a few light photos last night.
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
530
photos
86
followers
46
following
379
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
127
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 25th, 2019
Maggiemae
ace
These came out very well. All so detailed!
December 25th, 2019
