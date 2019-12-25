Previous
Lights from the neighborhood by shutterbug49
Lights from the neighborhood

Our photo group walked the neighborhood to shoot a few light photos last night.
bkb in the city
Beautiful
December 25th, 2019  
Maggiemae ace
These came out very well. All so detailed!
December 25th, 2019  
