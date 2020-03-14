Rainbow 14 - Purple

At our Camera Club Planning meeting the messages were coming in that everything would be cancelled in our Community. I went home totally depressed. Then yesterday, using our digital resources we came up with an idea that may help some of you. We are sending videos out on how to take flower shots and challenging our photo club to take photos of what is blooming in their own backyards and what they are doing to cope with the current challenge. We will use the photos to replace the lack of event photos in our community newsletter. It was really well received. Stay Healthy!