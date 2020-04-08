Sign up
Photo 491
Backyard Day 8
It looks like we will have fresh blueberries.
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
Photo Details
Tags
30-shots2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
April 8th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
April 8th, 2020
