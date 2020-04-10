Previous
Next
Backyard 10 by shutterbug49
Photo 493

Backyard 10

This is a blossom of Hotlips Salvia. It grows robustly, smells like mint, and attracts butterflies and hummingbirds.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise