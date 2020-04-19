Previous
Next
Backyard 19 by shutterbug49
Photo 502

Backyard 19

Our nectarine tree, starting in upper left corner and boing clockwise around February to today.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cazzi ace
Wonderful. Do you get fruit from your tree?
April 19th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
@serendypyty Oh yes, last year we had tons to give away. Based on the tiny fruits we see, we won’t have as much fruit this year, but will still have some.
April 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise