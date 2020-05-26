Sign up
Photo 538
Half 26
These are actually small espresso cups. There isn’t anything to convey the size.
26th May 2020
26th May 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
727
photos
98
followers
45
following
147% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
25th May 2020 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mayhalf20
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool half and half shot and great reflections.
May 26th, 2020
