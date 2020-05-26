Previous
Next
Half 26 by shutterbug49
Photo 538

Half 26

These are actually small espresso cups. There isn’t anything to convey the size.
26th May 2020 26th May 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
147% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool half and half shot and great reflections.
May 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise