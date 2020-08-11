Previous
Next
What is it #11 by shutterbug49
Photo 615

What is it #11

Yesterday’s photo was the local elementary school playground. Schools opened yesterday with distance learning so the playground and school are still empty. I used the iColorama sketch option and played with the color.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

Shutterbug

ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
168% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fan and plate glass maybe?
August 11th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
A ceiling exhaust fan ???
August 11th, 2020  
Pat Thacker
I don't know what it is but I like it, fav.
August 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise