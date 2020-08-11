Sign up
Photo 615
What is it #11
Yesterday’s photo was the local elementary school playground. Schools opened yesterday with distance learning so the playground and school are still empty. I used the iColorama sketch option and played with the color.
11th August 2020
11th Aug 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Tags
abstract
,
abstractaug2020
,
aug20words
,
52wc-2020-w33
Susan Wakely
ace
Fan and plate glass maybe?
August 11th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
A ceiling exhaust fan ???
August 11th, 2020
Pat Thacker
I don't know what it is but I like it, fav.
August 11th, 2020
