Photo 614
What is it #10
Yesterday’s image was a composite of one of my masks and a screen snap of a covid virus. I duplicated the virus multiple times and in multiple sizes. I wish people here would wear masks because our case numbers are still going up.
10th August 2020
10th Aug 20
Shutterbug
ace
@shutterbug49
Thanks for visiting and thank you for commenting on my photos. I appreciate it very much! I am here to improve everyday. So I appreciate...
813
photos
107
followers
47
following
168% complete
Tags
abstractaug2020
