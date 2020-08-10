Previous
What is it #10 by shutterbug49
Photo 614

What is it #10

Yesterday’s image was a composite of one of my masks and a screen snap of a covid virus. I duplicated the virus multiple times and in multiple sizes. I wish people here would wear masks because our case numbers are still going up.
10th August 2020 10th Aug 20

